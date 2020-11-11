Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with CLR-27 Convoy 916 mi from Ft. Drum to Camp Lejeune B-Roll (Part 2 of 3)

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company and Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a 916 mi. convoy from Fort Drum, New York to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as part of MEFEX 21.1 on Nov. 11, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772703
    VIRIN: 201113-M-WX160-1002
    Filename: DOD_108062480
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with CLR-27 Convoy 916 mi from Ft. Drum to Camp Lejeune B-Roll (Part 2 of 3), by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Motor T
    CLR-27
    MEFEX21.1

