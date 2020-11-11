Marines with CLR-27 Convoy 916 mi from Ft. Drum to Camp Lejeune B-Roll (Part 2 of 3)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company and Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a 916 mi. convoy from Fort Drum, New York to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as part of MEFEX 21.1 on Nov. 11, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)