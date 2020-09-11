Message from BG Douglas Lowrey in honor of 25th Anniversary of OPM-SANG bombing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It was a normal day, 13 November 1995, when suddenly our U.S. Army Security Assistance Command teammates at Office of the Program Manager - Saudi Arabia National Guard headquarters in Riyadh, suffered a terrorist act, killing 8 and wounding over 60 personnel.



Today we remember that tragic incident that shook our command. Our mission carries on today, without falter, and the personal courage of those that served that day at OPM-SANG, can never be repaid, but will also never be forgotten.



Please see the attached video from our commanding general, BG Douglas Lowrey, as he sends a message in honor of those that passed, those that suffered, and those who might be reliving those memories 25 years later.



Our thoughts go out to all, and they will not be forgotten at USASAC.