Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Message from BG Douglas Lowrey in honor of 25th Anniversary of OPM-SANG bombing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    It was a normal day, 13 November 1995, when suddenly our U.S. Army Security Assistance Command teammates at Office of the Program Manager - Saudi Arabia National Guard headquarters in Riyadh, suffered a terrorist act, killing 8 and wounding over 60 personnel.

    Today we remember that tragic incident that shook our command. Our mission carries on today, without falter, and the personal courage of those that served that day at OPM-SANG, can never be repaid, but will also never be forgotten.

    Please see the attached video from our commanding general, BG Douglas Lowrey, as he sends a message in honor of those that passed, those that suffered, and those who might be reliving those memories 25 years later.

    Our thoughts go out to all, and they will not be forgotten at USASAC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 13:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772698
    VIRIN: 201109-A-JJ298-001
    Filename: DOD_108062404
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Message from BG Douglas Lowrey in honor of 25th Anniversary of OPM-SANG bombing, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bumgardner
    OPM-SANG
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    Office of the Program Manager - Saudi Arabia National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT