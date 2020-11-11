U.S. Marines with Motor Transportation Company and Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group participate in a 916 mi. long range convoy from Fort Drum, New York to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina as part of MEFEX 21.1 on Nov. 11, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772694
|VIRIN:
|201113-M-WX160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108062342
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines with CLR-27 Convoy 916 mi from Ft. Drum to Camp Lejeune B-Roll (Part 1 of 3), by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
