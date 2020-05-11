The 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, Col Steven Anderson and members of the 688th CW leadership send out a holiday message to the airmen of 688th Cyberspace Wing.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 11:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772690
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-RN139-039
|Filename:
|DOD_108062261
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 688th CW 2020 Holiday Message, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
