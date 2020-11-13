SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF on language & culture, and a generational round table with Tuskegee Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett’s message to Airmen about the impact language and cultural competence have on Air Force capabilities, and Air Force Cadets get to talk to two Tuskegee Airmen during a roundtable hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.