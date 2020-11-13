SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF on language & culture, and a generational round table with Tuskegee Airmen

Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett’s message to Airmen about the impact language and cultural competence have on Air Force capabilities, and Air Force Cadets get to talk to two Tuskegee Airmen during a roundtable hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772687
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-GD849-090
|Filename:
|DOD_108062209
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
