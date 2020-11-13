Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Episode 2: The Museum of "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum" introduces the Tuskegee gallery and its Airmen. They were responsible for supplying, equipping and feeding the large contingent of Tuskegee Airmen in various Allied theaters of operation to include bases in Italy – especially Ramitelli Air Base. The Tuskegee enlisted corps thrived on discipline and teamwork, supporting allied campaigns and proved to be a valuable asset. The Airman Heritage Museum collects, researches, preserves, interprets and presents the United States Air Force and predecessor organizations, Enlisted Corps history, heritage, and traditions to develop Airmen today for tomorrow. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.

    This work, AWOKEN MEMOIRS; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AwokenMemoirs #heritage #USAF #museummondays
    MUSEUMMONDAYS #TuskegeeAirmen

