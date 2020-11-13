video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Episode 2: The Museum of "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum" introduces the Tuskegee gallery and its Airmen. They were responsible for supplying, equipping and feeding the large contingent of Tuskegee Airmen in various Allied theaters of operation to include bases in Italy – especially Ramitelli Air Base. The Tuskegee enlisted corps thrived on discipline and teamwork, supporting allied campaigns and proved to be a valuable asset. The Airman Heritage Museum collects, researches, preserves, interprets and presents the United States Air Force and predecessor organizations, Enlisted Corps history, heritage, and traditions to develop Airmen today for tomorrow. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.