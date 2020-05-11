Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    688th CW 2020 Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing commander, Col Steven Anderson and members of the 688th CW leadership send out a holiday message to the airmen of 688th Cyberspace Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 11:36
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 772685
    VIRIN: 201113-F-RN139-189
    Filename: DOD_108062191
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th CW 2020 Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT