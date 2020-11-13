Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC Warrior Toughness

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Video to accompany Teaching to the Creed: FG 1.0 Leadership, Advocacy, Tradition, and Trust. The Warrior Toughness Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 10:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 772676
    VIRIN: 201113-N-UB993-1001
    Filename: DOD_108061984
    Length: 00:23:33
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Warrior Toughness, by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Teaching to the Creed
    Chief Petty Officer Intitation

