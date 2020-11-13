Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: SECAF on language & culture, and a generational round table with Tuskegee Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Zens 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett’s message to Airmen about the impact language and cultural competence have on Air Force capabilities, and Air Force Cadets get to talk to two Tuskegee Airmen during a roundtable hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff General CQ Brown marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

    TAGS

    Culture
    SECAF
    Tuskegee Airmen
    CSAF
    Tuskegee
    LEAP
    Secretary of the Air Force
    AF
    History
    Air Force
    USAF
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Around The Air Force
    Black History
    Language Skills
    ATAF
    Featured Video
    AFTV
    Secretary Barrett
    General Brown
    General CQ Brown
    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barret
    Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles CQ Brown
    Black Excellence

