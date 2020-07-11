Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th FW, 916th ARW crash recovery teams partner in aircraft safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    More than 50 military service members between the 4th Fighter Wing and 916th Air Refueling Wing Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery teams (CDDAR) partook in an F-15E Strike Eagle crane-lift training, as well as KC-46A Pegasus familiarization at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772663
    VIRIN: 201107-F-YG657-1001
    Filename: DOD_108061850
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th FW, 916th ARW crash recovery teams partner in aircraft safety, by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    total force
    4th Fighter Wing
    R&R
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    4FW
    916 ARW
    4 EMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT