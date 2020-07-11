More than 50 military service members between the 4th Fighter Wing and 916th Air Refueling Wing Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery teams (CDDAR) partook in an F-15E Strike Eagle crane-lift training, as well as KC-46A Pegasus familiarization at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 08:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772663
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-YG657-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061850
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th FW, 916th ARW crash recovery teams partner in aircraft safety, by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
