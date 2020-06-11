Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Task Forces assist State Wide COVID-19 Testing

    WV, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Over the last two weeks, members of the WVNG, alongside local health department workers, have worked around the clock to increase Free COVID-19 testing opportunities throughout West Virginia. Some days, providing 2-3 testing lanes in multiple locations across a county in 20+ counties each day.
    This work continues as service members and health departments continue to find creative ways to reach communities to enhance testing.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 08:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Task Forces assist State Wide COVID-19 Testing, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia
    Veterans
    National Guard
    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

