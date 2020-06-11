Over the last two weeks, members of the WVNG, alongside local health department workers, have worked around the clock to increase Free COVID-19 testing opportunities throughout West Virginia. Some days, providing 2-3 testing lanes in multiple locations across a county in 20+ counties each day.
This work continues as service members and health departments continue to find creative ways to reach communities to enhance testing.
|11.06.2020
|11.13.2020 08:32
|Package
|772661
|201106-Z-BS255-037
|DOD_108061844
|00:01:39
|WV, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, W.Va. Guard Task Forces assist State Wide COVID-19 Testing, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
