W.Va. Guard Task Forces assist State Wide COVID-19 Testing

Over the last two weeks, members of the WVNG, alongside local health department workers, have worked around the clock to increase Free COVID-19 testing opportunities throughout West Virginia. Some days, providing 2-3 testing lanes in multiple locations across a county in 20+ counties each day.

This work continues as service members and health departments continue to find creative ways to reach communities to enhance testing.