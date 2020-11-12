U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Paratroopers assigned to the Italian Army 4th Alpini Regiment, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772658
|VIRIN:
|201112-A-JM436-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061803
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airborne Operation 12 Nov 2020, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT