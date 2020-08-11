Military members from the German Bundeswehr and U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a wreath laying ceremony to honor the soldiers and civilians during the German Veterans Day at a memorial site on Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Nov. 8, 2020. A ceremony dedicated to the German veterans has not been conducted since Sept. 11, 2001 on Panzer Kaserne. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772653
|VIRIN:
|201108-A-JE279-0089
|Filename:
|DOD_108061784
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Germans celebrate Veterans Day, by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT