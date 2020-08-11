Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germans celebrate Veterans Day

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.08.2020

    Video by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Military members from the German Bundeswehr and U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a wreath laying ceremony to honor the soldiers and civilians during the German Veterans Day at a memorial site on Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Nov. 8, 2020. A ceremony dedicated to the German veterans has not been conducted since Sept. 11, 2001 on Panzer Kaserne. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772653
    VIRIN: 201108-A-JE279-0089
    Filename: DOD_108061784
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Veterans Day
    soldiers
    Panzer Kaserne
    wreath laying ceremony
    memorial site
    Bundeswehr
    German Bundeswehr

