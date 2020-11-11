201111-N-NC885-2001 Arabian Sea (Nov. 11, 2020) Sailors on board the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) explains what Veterans Day means to them. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 02:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772640
|VIRIN:
|201111-N-NC885-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061443
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Hometown:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Hometown:
|BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|GUNTER, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
|Hometown:
|REDLANDS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Sterett Sailors Commemorate Veterans Day, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT