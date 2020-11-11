Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett Sailors Commemorate Veterans Day

    GULF OF OMAN

    11.11.2020

    Video by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201111-N-NC885-2001 Arabian Sea (Nov. 11, 2020) Sailors on board the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) explains what Veterans Day means to them. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    USS Sterett (DDG 104)
    DDG 104

