Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Distribution Corpus Christi: Lifeline to the Flightline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    “Lifeline to the Flightline,” is the mission of DLA Distribution Corpus Christi. Through responsive global distribution of aviation repair parts for rotor wing aircraft, our team is passionate about ensuring the nation’s rotary wing aircraft can always be “Above the Best.” #WarfighterAlways

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 19:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772635
    VIRIN: 201111-D-LU733-163
    PIN: 505720
    Filename: DOD_108061272
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution Corpus Christi: Lifeline to the Flightline, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency DLA Distribution Corpus Christi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT