Bushwhacker 20-07 Wrap Up Video

Video story on the 355th Wing's dynamic force employment and agile combat employment exercise, Exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, explains the the importance of maintaining readiness by building multi-capable Airmen that are able to establish, sustain and defend a base in austere and contested environments. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Senior Airman Sari Seibert. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
11.12.2020
11.12.2020
Package
|Location:
TUCSON, AZ, US
