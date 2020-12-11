Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bushwhacker 20-07 Wrap Up Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Video story on the 355th Wing's dynamic force employment and agile combat employment exercise, Exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, explains the the importance of maintaining readiness by building multi-capable Airmen that are able to establish, sustain and defend a base in austere and contested environments. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Senior Airman Sari Seibert. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772631
    VIRIN: 201112-F-FZ485-877
    Filename: DOD_108061233
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushwhacker 20-07 Wrap Up Video, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Exercise
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    Bushwhacker 20-07

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT