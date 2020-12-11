Bushwhacker 20-07 Wrap Up Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Video story on the 355th Wing's dynamic force employment and agile combat employment exercise, Exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, explains the the importance of maintaining readiness by building multi-capable Airmen that are able to establish, sustain and defend a base in austere and contested environments. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Senior Airman Sari Seibert. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)