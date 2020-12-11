Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out the new Marines of Delta Company as they participate in a motivational run here at MCRDSD!!!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 18:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772628
    VIRIN: 201112-M-HX572-921
    Filename: DOD_108061147
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Motivational Run and Platoon Introductions, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MRCD

