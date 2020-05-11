Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games Team US-Freeman

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Navy Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Ruth Freeman will compete alongside other members of Team US as they go head-to-head against Team Ukraine during the Virtual CARE Week hosted by the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772617
    VIRIN: 201112-F-OR487-002
    PIN: 201112
    Filename: DOD_108061065
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TX, US

    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Invictus Games
    Team US

