Invictus Games Team US-Freeman

U.S. Navy Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Ruth Freeman will compete alongside other members of Team US as they go head-to-head against Team Ukraine during the Virtual CARE Week hosted by the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.
