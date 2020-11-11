President Trump laid a wreath at the TUS in honor of Veterans Day.
www.arlingtoncemetery.mil
|11.11.2020
|11.12.2020 16:38
|Package
|772614
|121120-A-zz998-001
|DOD_108061044
|00:04:49
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, National Veterans Day Presidential Wreath Laying at ANC 2020, by Les Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
