U.S. Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. stress the importance of looking out for their fellow brothers and sisters during this holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)
|11.12.2020
|11.13.2020 07:38
|Series
|772613
|201112-M-KK207-0001
|DOD_108061039
|00:00:59
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, Watching Out for Our Brothers and Sisters, by LCpl George Nudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
