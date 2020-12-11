Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watching Out for Our Brothers and Sisters

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. George Nudo 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. stress the importance of looking out for their fellow brothers and sisters during this holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 07:38
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Watching Out for Our Brothers and Sisters, by LCpl George Nudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    COMMSTRAT
    USMC COMMSTRAT
    COMMSTRAT FEATURE

