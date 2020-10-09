Always on Duty

Chief Isa Mariano discusses her experience helping a woman contemplating suicide from the Golden Gate Bridge in Alameda, California, September 9, 2020. Mariano talked the woman down, called her loved ones and with the help of a Good Samaritan, brought her away from the ledge before bridge authorities arrived on scene to safely escort the woman off Golden Gate. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
09.10.2020
|11.12.2020 16:26
|Video Productions
|772612
|200910-G-LB502-141
|DOD_108061037
|00:01:48
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
