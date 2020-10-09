Always on Duty

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Isa Mariano discusses her experience helping a woman contemplating suicide from the Golden Gate Bridge in Alameda, California, September 9, 2020. Mariano talked the woman down, called her loved ones and with the help of a Good Samaritan, brought her away from the ledge before bridge authorities arrived on scene to safely escort the woman off Golden Gate. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)