    Always on Duty

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Chief Isa Mariano discusses her experience helping a woman contemplating suicide from the Golden Gate Bridge in Alameda, California, September 9, 2020. Mariano talked the woman down, called her loved ones and with the help of a Good Samaritan, brought her away from the ledge before bridge authorities arrived on scene to safely escort the woman off Golden Gate. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772612
    VIRIN: 200910-G-LB502-141
    Filename: DOD_108061037
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always on Duty, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    San Francisco
    Golden Gate Bridge
    Coast Guard
    California
    Suicide Awareness

