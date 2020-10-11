Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-1 B-Roll

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of F-22 fighter jets from Mountain Home AFB TDY at Tyndall AFB for joint force Checkered Flag Exercise in gulf coast.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772611
    VIRIN: 201110-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108060990
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-1 B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Crew Chief
    Pilot
    F-22
    Tyndall AFB
    Panama City
    ACC
    Joint Force
    Florida
    United States Air Force
    Exercise
    USAF
    Gulf Coast
    Mountain Home AFB
    United States Navy
    Checkered Flag
    checkeredflag211

