Checkered Flag 21-1 B-Roll

B-Roll package of F-22 fighter jets from Mountain Home AFB TDY at Tyndall AFB for joint force Checkered Flag Exercise in gulf coast.
|11.10.2020
|11.12.2020 16:08
|B-Roll
|772611
|201110-F-FN051-1001
|DOD_108060990
|00:02:22
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|1
|1
|0
