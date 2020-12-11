Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talent Wins!

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    An Army-Navy feature from the Army Talent Management Task Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772608
    VIRIN: 201112-A-UG106-1001
    Filename: DOD_108060966
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talent Wins!, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Army Football
    Go Army
    Beat Navy
    U.S. Army
    Westpoint
    Talent Management
    ARMYNAVY2020

