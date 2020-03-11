Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field’s EOD and DAGRE conduct full training exercise (B-Roll Part 1)

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron and 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron conduct improvised explosive device training during a full training exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 3, 2020 More than 20 explosive ordnance disposal and deployed aircraft ground response element Airmen conducted a three-day FTX simulating realistic deployed operations to ensure Air Commandos are ready any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772604
    VIRIN: 201103-F-UB429-633
    Filename: DOD_108060809
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    explosion
    FTX
    Civil Engineers
    Special Operations
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Hurlburt
    Security Forces
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    CE
    1 SOW
    1 SOSFS
    1 SOCES
    DAGRE

