Air Commandos with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron and 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron conduct improvised explosive device training during a full training exercise at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 3, 2020 More than 20 explosive ordnance disposal and deployed aircraft ground response element Airmen conducted a three-day FTX simulating realistic deployed operations to ensure Air Commandos are ready any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772604
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-UB429-633
|Filename:
|DOD_108060809
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field’s EOD and DAGRE conduct full training exercise (B-Roll Part 1), by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
