Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    301 FW Year in Review 2019

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    This video was created for 2019's annual award ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of a successful year. It features the people, the mission, the visits and the happenings from that calendar year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772598
    VIRIN: 200131-F-RJ363-005
    Filename: DOD_108060532
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    year in review
    AFRC
    301 FW
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT