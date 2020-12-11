Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leadership Academy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Chalanda Roberts 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    This video highlights the training opportunities TEC University's Leadership Academy offers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 14:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772595
    VIRIN: 201112-F-SQ604-069
    Filename: DOD_108060483
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    TEC
    civilians
    training
    virtual
    opportunities
    Leadership Academy
    Training and Education Center
    TECU
    in-person

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT