Combat Medical Ministry/Emergency Medical Ministry (CMM/EMM)
Twenty four U.S. Army Chaplains and religious affairs specialists participated in this program - the first of its kind in theater - which gives training to ministry personnel on their role during a combat.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772589
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-MC340-846
|Filename:
|DOD_108060351
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Medical Ministry & Emergency Medical Ministry training: Day 5 Medicvac Training, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT