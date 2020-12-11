Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Going Farther, Faster, Together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    In this Leifer Lesson episode, Chief Leifer explains the importance of taking time to taking things slow in order to go faster together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 11:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772585
    VIRIN: 201112-F-RN139-188
    Filename: DOD_108060321
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going Farther, Faster, Together, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    16AF (Air Forces Cyber)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT