Join Aberdeen Proving Ground for a Veterans Day tribute, Veteran Voices of APG. Grab your chili mac and cup o’ Joe as we bring together local veterans of different eras and service branches to share their stories of service, reflection and some good-natured service revelry. Special guests from around APG also participate to show their support and appreciation for our veterans.