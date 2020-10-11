Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Voices of APG

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Rebecca Nappi 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Join Aberdeen Proving Ground for a Veterans Day tribute, Veteran Voices of APG. Grab your chili mac and cup o’ Joe as we bring together local veterans of different eras and service branches to share their stories of service, reflection and some good-natured service revelry. Special guests from around APG also participate to show their support and appreciation for our veterans.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 11:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772583
    VIRIN: 201110-A-HF386-070
    Filename: DOD_108060267
    Length: 01:03:12
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Voices of APG, by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

