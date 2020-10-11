Join Aberdeen Proving Ground for a Veterans Day tribute, Veteran Voices of APG. Grab your chili mac and cup o’ Joe as we bring together local veterans of different eras and service branches to share their stories of service, reflection and some good-natured service revelry. Special guests from around APG also participate to show their support and appreciation for our veterans.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772583
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-HF386-070
|Filename:
|DOD_108060267
|Length:
|01:03:12
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veteran Voices of APG, by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
