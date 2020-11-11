Veterans of Mountain Home; Those that served before us

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



They walked so we could run.



Those that served before us paved the way and built the proud heritage we strive to live up to everyday.



We here at Mountain Home AFB would like to thank all the veterans out there for their service.



Happy Veterans Day!!