    Veterans of Mountain Home; Those that served before us

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Airman Antwain Hanks 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    They walked so we could run.

    Those that served before us paved the way and built the proud heritage we strive to live up to everyday.

    We here at Mountain Home AFB would like to thank all the veterans out there for their service.

    Happy Veterans Day!!

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772581
    VIRIN: 201111-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_108060252
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Veterans Day
    Mountain Home AFB
    Gunfighters
    366th Fighter Wing

