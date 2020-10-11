Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Branch 245th Birthday shout-out

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Col. Ric Francis, commander of 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, wishes the Field Artillery Branch a happy 245th birthday from Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2020. The Field Artillery Branch was established on Nov. 17, 1775. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Escamilla and Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery Branch 245th Birthday shout-out, by PFC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Fort Stewart
    Field Artillery Regiment
    Artillery
    DIVARTY
    ROTM
    3rdID

