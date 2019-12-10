NATO Science: Rapid skin wound healing (master with subs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



--SYNOPSIS--



NATO scientists have developed a special technology that not only speeds up the healing of a wound, but also monitors key indicators like temperature, pH level and chemical processes on a readable display. Working with the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme, scientists from Belgium, Japan, Italy and Spain have developed the system, which has been picked up by the European Space Agency and NASA to test in zero gravity. Footage includes images of the Rapid Skin Wound Healing by Integrated Tissue Engineering and Sensing (RAWINTS) system, as well as NATO scientists at work at the Université libre de Bruxelles in Brussels, Belgium. Some footage courtesy of Human Brain Wave SRL. Some visual assets courtesy of Shutterstock.



--TRANSCRIPT--



SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Dylan White “What if you had the superpower to heal your wounds in a fraction of the time it usually takes? That’s the latest technology we’re looking at in NATO Science.” TEXT ON SCREEN: THE NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANIZATION Presents NATO SCIENCE RAPID SKIN WOUND HEALING WITH DYLAN P. WHITE SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Dylan White “The medical world has relied on bandages and the human eye for centuries to assess and heal injuries. But NATO scientists in Belgium are working on a new healing technology that could tell doctors and patients what’s happening underneath.” Project: Rapid skin wound healing Participants: Belgium, Japan, Italy, Spain Supported by the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Vanja Mišković, Material engineer, Université libre de Bruxelles “A wound speaks to you. It tells you whether it’s healing well or whether it’s losing the fight against infection through indicators like temperature, pH level and chemical signals. We have developed a sensor, like a smart bandage, that integrates with a skin patch to not only treat the wound, but also transmit information about the wound, like temperature. That means that doctors can quickly see which patients need the most urgent care and patients themselves can know when they need to seek help.” SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Dylan White “But how does it work?” SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Vanja Mišković, Material Engineer, Université libre de Bruxelles “Here’s the science: a biocompatible, flexible membrane uses a hydrogel to sense temperature and pH changes, while liquid crystal gives visual indicators to observers. More than that, the sensor can be partnered with stem cell technology that reduces the healing time of some wounds from one month to 10 days. Data can also be transmitted to an artificial intelligence software to flag up when a wound needs attention. We’re even trialling it in zero gravity, so that astronauts could use the wearable sensor on future missions to the Moon or even Mars. This rapid skin wound healing technology could revolutionise the treatment of injuries for civilians and soldiers alike.” SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Dylan White “Next episode we’ll take you to Pisa in Italy to learn how a lightweight eye in the sky is saving lives during natural disasters. Check out the rest of the videos in the series to learn more about NATO science.”