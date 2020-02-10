Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Science official series trailer (master with subs)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    10.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    --SYNOPSIS--

    Be delighted, surprised and amazed by NATO’s contribution to cutting-edge science projects that make us safer and more secure. NATO Science is a tongue-in-cheek video series fronted by Dylan P. White, who brings the latest in NATO’s technological innovations to our screens. Footage includes highlights of the series with narration by Dylan White. Some visual assets courtesy of Shutterstock.

    --TRANSCRIPT--

    TEXT ON SCREEN GET READY FOR SCIENCE! SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Dylan White (To camera) From high-tech healing bandages to stratospheric eyes in the sky, NATO scientists are working on new technologies every day that make us safer. SMART BANDAGES! STRATOSPHERIC BALLOONS! SCIENTISTS! Whether you’re obsessed with robots or crazy about gaming, NATO scientists are working on it. ROBOTS! GAMES! MORE SCIENTISTS! Join me, Dylan White, as we explore the cutting edge of innovation in our new series: NATO Science. #END#

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772566
    VIRIN: 200210-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108060028
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    OTAN
    NATO Science

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT