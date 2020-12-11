The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center University (TEC-U) Leadership Academy offers in-person and virtual training opportunities to Air National Guard Airmen and civilians throughout the force.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 10:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772564
|VIRIN:
|201112-F-SQ604-178
|Filename:
|DOD_108060000
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT