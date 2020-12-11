The PHEO Forum - What is a Close Contact?

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Christina Clarke 

    Naval Hospital - Naples

    The U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO), Doctor Parenteau, sits down to answer your burning questions about all things COVID, public health, and much more! Got a question for the PHEO? Send a message to the U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Facebook page and you just may receive a special shout-out from the PHEO.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772563
    VIRIN: 201112-N-ST386-211
    Filename: DOD_108059968
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    NAVY MEDICINE
    BUMED
    NAVY TRAINING
    DHA
    NAVY READINESS
    USNH NAPLES
    NMRTC NAPLES
    MEDLANT

