Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Georgia Air National Guard "Did You Know?" ep. 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    The second video in a series of informational videos featuring Brig. Gen. Grabowski and Chief Master Sgt. Washington from the Georgia Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772551
    VIRIN: 201104-A-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_108059590
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard "Did You Know?" ep. 2, by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT