Memorial Plaque Dedication TBS 3-69 Charlie Company

U.S. Army Lt.Col. Royce Dayton, retired, talks in reference of the The Basic School's class 3-69 Charlie Company Plaque dedication at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremony was held to remember the fallen Marines from Class 3-69, Charlie Company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrè T. Peterson Jr.)