U.S. Army Lt.Col. Royce Dayton, retired, talks in reference of the The Basic School's class 3-69 Charlie Company Plaque dedication at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremony was held to remember the fallen Marines from Class 3-69, Charlie Company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrè T. Peterson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 09:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772550
|VIRIN:
|201110-M-OE725-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108059576
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Plaque Dedication TBS 3-69 Charlie Company, by Cpl Andre Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT