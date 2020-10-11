Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Plaque Dedication TBS 3-69 Charlie Company

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Andre Peterson 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Army Lt.Col. Royce Dayton, retired, talks in reference of the The Basic School's class 3-69 Charlie Company Plaque dedication at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremony was held to remember the fallen Marines from Class 3-69, Charlie Company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrè T. Peterson Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772550
    VIRIN: 201110-M-OE725-0001
    Filename: DOD_108059576
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    The Basic School
    TBS
    Marine Corps Museum
    United Staes Marine Corps

