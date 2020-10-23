Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Georgia Air National Guard "Did You Know?" ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    An informational video featuring Brig. Gen. Grabowski and Chief Master Sgt. Washington from the Georgia Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772549
    VIRIN: 201023-A-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_108059574
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard "Did You Know?" ep. 1, by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Did You Know

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT