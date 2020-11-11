352d SOW forces control US, Swedish airdrops for Baltic Unity

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Airman assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing controls U.S. and Swedish air force C-130s airdropping bundles in Sweden, on 11 November, 2020, to support a bilateral exercise of air, land and sea capabilities in the Baltic Sea region. This bilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of the U.S. special operations forces, alongside Swedish partner forces, to deploy and respond to a crisis in the region.