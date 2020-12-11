Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Airmen LEAP into learning new languages

    RP, GERMANY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) is beneficial to the U.S. Air Force across worldwide relations and for interoperability. U.S. Air Force personnel describe their experiences and perspective of the volunteer-based program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 05:31
    Location: RP, DE

