    ENVG-B & FWS-I Fielding

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct weapons qualification as part of a modernization effort of the enhanced night vision goggles-binoculars (ENVG-Bs) and the family of weapon sights-individuals (FWS-Is) thermal sensors at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on November 5, 2020. The new ENVG-Bs and FWS-Is allow Soldiers to conduct thermal scanning during daytime and nighttime operations as well as the capability to see around corners or other obstacles with the use of the new technology system. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772534
    VIRIN: 201105-A-PD523-0001
    Filename: DOD_108059264
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    DoD
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    New Technology
    U.S. Army
    Army
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Modernization
    Tropic Lightning
    United States Army Pacific
    Angelo Mejia
    None Better
    ENVG-B
    FWS-I
    Enhanced Night Vision Goggles-Binocular
    Family of Weapon Sights-Individuals
    Thermal Scanning

