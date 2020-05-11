ENVG-B & FWS-I Fielding

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct weapons qualification as part of a modernization effort of the enhanced night vision goggles-binoculars (ENVG-Bs) and the family of weapon sights-individuals (FWS-Is) thermal sensors at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on November 5, 2020. The new ENVG-Bs and FWS-Is allow Soldiers to conduct thermal scanning during daytime and nighttime operations as well as the capability to see around corners or other obstacles with the use of the new technology system. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)
