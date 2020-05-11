ENVG-B & FWS-I Fielding

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772534" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct weapons qualification as part of a modernization effort of the enhanced night vision goggles-binoculars (ENVG-Bs) and the family of weapon sights-individuals (FWS-Is) thermal sensors at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on November 5, 2020. The new ENVG-Bs and FWS-Is allow Soldiers to conduct thermal scanning during daytime and nighttime operations as well as the capability to see around corners or other obstacles with the use of the new technology system. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)