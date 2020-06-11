A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 25th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 6, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 05:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772533
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108059263
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tankers gas the Fighting Falcons, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
