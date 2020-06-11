Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tankers gas the Fighting Falcons

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 25th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 6, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772533
    VIRIN: 201106-F-MN338-5001
    Filename: DOD_108059263
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    F15
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    25th EARS

