    500TH MIB-T VETERANS DAY 2020

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maurice Gaddy 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    HAPPY Veterans Day to those in uniform serving today and to those who have served in the past, we honor you today and every day.



    Video By: Staff Sgt. Maurice Gaddy, Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 00:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772530
    VIRIN: 201111-A-VH473-001
    Filename: DOD_108059174
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500TH MIB-T VETERANS DAY 2020, by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PacificVanguard #Veterans Day

