Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Air Base Vet Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Misawa Air Base Vet Clinic's primary mission is the military working dogs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 22:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772516
    VIRIN: 201112-F-ZF546-395
    Filename: DOD_108058914
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Vet Clinic, by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Military working dogs
    vet
    Vet Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT