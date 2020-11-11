F16s fly around Central California during Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Get a look at the West Route flyover from inside an F16 during the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show that took place out of Edwards Air Force Base on Oct. 9, 2020.

(US Air Force Video by Ethan "Evac" Wagner) #AVAS2020 #TCOTATU #AVAS