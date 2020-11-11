Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F16s fly around Central California during Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Ethan Wagner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Get a look at the West Route flyover from inside an F16 during the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show that took place out of Edwards Air Force Base on Oct. 9, 2020.
    (US Air Force Video by Ethan "Evac" Wagner) #AVAS2020 #TCOTATU #AVAS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772514
    VIRIN: 201111-F-ET336-605
    Filename: DOD_108058912
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F16s fly around Central California during Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show, by Ethan Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIRSHOW
    EAFB
    TCOTATU
    AVAS2020
    hybridairshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT