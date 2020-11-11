Get a look at the West Route flyover from inside an F16 during the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show that took place out of Edwards Air Force Base on Oct. 9, 2020.
(US Air Force Video by Ethan "Evac" Wagner) #AVAS2020 #TCOTATU #AVAS
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772514
|VIRIN:
|201111-F-ET336-605
|Filename:
|DOD_108058912
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F16s fly around Central California during Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show, by Ethan Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT