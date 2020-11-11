Veterans Day Feature

For Veterans Day, we highlight and feature one of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base's very own veteran, Micheal Lugo, who has served in total 37 years active duty and as a civilian. Lugo served two tours at Seymour as active duty before retiring at Seymour and working in the Inspector Generals Office as the Complaint Director.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 17:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772513
|VIRIN:
|201111-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058910
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
