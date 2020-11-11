Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Feature

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    For Veterans Day, we highlight and feature one of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base's very own veteran, Micheal Lugo, who has served in total 37 years active duty and as a civilian. Lugo served two tours at Seymour as active duty before retiring at Seymour and working in the Inspector Generals Office as the Complaint Director.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772513
    VIRIN: 201111-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108058910
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Feature, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veteran
    Seymour
    feature

