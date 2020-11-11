Veterans Day Feature

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For Veterans Day, we highlight and feature one of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base's very own veteran, Micheal Lugo, who has served in total 37 years active duty and as a civilian. Lugo served two tours at Seymour as active duty before retiring at Seymour and working in the Inspector Generals Office as the Complaint Director.