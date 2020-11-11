Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veterans Day Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Col. Josh Bookout, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division shares a message extending a happy Veterans Day to all past and present veterans. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 12:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772496
    VIRIN: 201111-A-AK380-964
    Filename: DOD_108058643
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Message, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Bronco Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT