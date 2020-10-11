Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lindbergh Demolition Project Partnership Recognition Ceremony

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders and representatives from Joint Base San Antonio, the Alamo Area Council of Governments, and Universal City, Texas, attended the Lindbergh Demolition Project Partnership Recognition ceremony, November 10, 2020, in Universal City, Texas. The partnership recognized an Intergovernmental Support Agreement between JBSA and AACOG to increase public safety, save taxpayer dollars, and support local business.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772494
    VIRIN: 201110-F-GD062-001
    Filename: DOD_108058641
    Length: 00:19:01
    Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

