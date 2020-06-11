Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Veterans Day Shout Out

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.06.2020

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Veterans assigned to the United States European Command in Stuttgart, Germany participate in a Veterans Day video shoutout (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 11:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772490
    VIRIN: 201106-A-ZQ575-0001
    Filename: DOD_108058569
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    USEUCOM
    veterans
    EUCOM
    U.S. veterans

