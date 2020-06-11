Veterans assigned to the United States European Command in Stuttgart, Germany participate in a Veterans Day video shoutout (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772490
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-ZQ575-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058569
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EUCOM Veterans Day Shout Out, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT