Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VING TAG's Message -Veterans Day 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    11.06.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    On Behalf of the Virgin Islands National Guard, Happy Veterans Day!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772489
    VIRIN: 201106-A-JK506-257
    Filename: DOD_108058563
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VING
    Veterans Day 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT